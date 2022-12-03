Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Omnicom Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Omnicom Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

