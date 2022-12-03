Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $277.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,295.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 145.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of WW International by 84.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

