OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OptiNose from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OptiNose in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OptiNose to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OptiNose Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.21. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,531 shares of company stock valued at $300,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,088,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,449 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in OptiNose by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 125,949 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 737,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Stories

