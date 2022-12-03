Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

