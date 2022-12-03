Paul Stanard Griffiths Sells 7,855,486 Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 7,855,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £628,438.88 ($751,811.08).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:PRD opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.41. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.38 ($0.18).

Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile

Featured Articles

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. The company owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

