Paul Stanard Griffiths Sells 7,855,486 Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD) Stock

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Rating) insider Paul Stanard Griffiths sold 7,855,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £628,438.88 ($751,811.08).
Predator Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:PRD opened at GBX 8.85 ($0.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.47 million and a PE ratio of -11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.41. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.76 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.38 ($0.18).
Predator Oil & Gas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Predator Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predator Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.