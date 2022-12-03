Peabody Energy Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

