PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after buying an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.8 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

