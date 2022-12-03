Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €220.00 ($226.80) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($211.34) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($205.15) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($221.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.4 %

EPA:RI opened at €190.70 ($196.60) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($110.57) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($140.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €182.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €183.26.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

