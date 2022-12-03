Phil Higgins Acquires 80,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £76,800 ($91,877.02).
Shearwater Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a PE ratio of 5,075.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Shearwater Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($1.85).
About Shearwater Group
