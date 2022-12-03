Phil Higgins Acquires 80,000 Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) insider Phil Higgins purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £76,800 ($91,877.02).

Shares of LON SWG opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £24.18 million and a PE ratio of 5,075.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. Shearwater Group plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($1.85).

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

