Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $18.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

