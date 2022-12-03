Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

