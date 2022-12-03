Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Proximus from €21.50 ($22.16) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Proximus from €14.50 ($14.95) to €13.70 ($14.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proximus in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.50.

Proximus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BGAOY stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

