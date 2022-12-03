Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $24.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Trading Up 1.9 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $386.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.96. McKesson has a 52 week low of $217.03 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

