Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Get Genesco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $596.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.