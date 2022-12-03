Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for REGENXBIO Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for REGENXBIO in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.72) per share.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,703 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in REGENXBIO by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.