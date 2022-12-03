Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 4,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,098,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
Specifically, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 1.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Read More
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
