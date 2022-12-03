Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 4,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,098,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Specifically, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

