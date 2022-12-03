Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,575,000 after acquiring an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO stock opened at $322.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.64.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.10.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

