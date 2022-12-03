Raymond James Lowers Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OBNNF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OBNNF opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

