Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

