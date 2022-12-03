Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.