Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 439 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

