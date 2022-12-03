Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,290 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period.

GCOR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

