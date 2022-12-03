Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 357 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $124.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

