Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $130.05. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

