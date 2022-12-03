Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 24.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 38.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 42.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 75.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

