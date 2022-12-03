Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

