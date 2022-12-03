Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,726,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

