Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

