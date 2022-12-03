Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.86 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.