Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,315,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.74 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

