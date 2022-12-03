Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $172.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39.

