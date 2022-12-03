Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000.

Shares of MYY stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Profile

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

