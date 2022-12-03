Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Cummins stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.16. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,902.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

