Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 31 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $389.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

