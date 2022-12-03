Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after acquiring an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after acquiring an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $675.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

