Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $111.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.