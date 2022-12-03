Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.48.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $471.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.99 and its 200-day moving average is $405.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

