Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $380.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.67. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

