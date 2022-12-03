Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 346.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43.

