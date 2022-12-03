Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASEA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASEA stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

