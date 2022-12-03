Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 112,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $45,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.94. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.76 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

