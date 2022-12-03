Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 136,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of OGE Energy worth $40,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $86,842,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OGE Energy by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 530,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

