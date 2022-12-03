Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40.74 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,562,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $40,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,812 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

