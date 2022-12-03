Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $46,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $137.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

