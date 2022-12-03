Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $43.58 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 388,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,584,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ATO opened at $116.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

