Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $41,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $126.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

