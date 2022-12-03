Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $140.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

