Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AZEK Company Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AZEK in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of AZEK opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AZEK by 920.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 799,760 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 758,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZEK by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,960,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 703,268 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

