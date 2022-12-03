Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rexel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rexel from €20.30 ($20.93) to €18.30 ($18.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexel from €23.30 ($24.02) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Rexel Stock Performance

Shares of RXEEY opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. Rexel has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

