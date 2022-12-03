Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 667 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $284.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

